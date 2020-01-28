MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Mesquite Independent School District has implemented a new policy regarding their after-school events in an effort to increase security measures.
The district announced Tuesday that it will now require all students, even those who do not go to a school in Mesquite ISD, to present some sort of student identification when attending any after-school event.
The district also said backpacks will not be allowed at any of the events. Also, no students will be allowed into basketball games after the fourth quarter has already started.
Mesquite ISD joins a list of districts that have changed their policies regarding their events. The changes come after an 18-year-old was shot — and eventually died — at a Dallas ISD high school basketball game about two weeks ago.
A 15-year-old boy turned himself in and is accused of the crime.
Districts such as Dallas and Garland have changed their bag policies at school events.