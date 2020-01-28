TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Most parents dread getting a call from the school nurse. Not only does it mean your child is sick, but it often starts a cycle of taking off work, trying to get a doctor’s appointment and then waiting for a diagnosis.
Through a partnership with Cook Children’s Medical Center students in the Keller Independent School District can now see a pediatric provider remotely, and get a diagnosis without ever leaving school.
Officials with Cook’s say children with qualifying symptoms — like earaches, sore throats, or pink eye — who have had signs of the illness identified by a school nurse, can connect with either a pediatrician or certified nurse practitioner over a secure video connection.
With the help of the school nurse, who has tools to show the health professional the child’s ears, throat, rashes, and other physical findings, student’s problem can be identified and a summary can even be sent to a primary care physician.
The school-based program can also test students for both strep and flu while in the nurse’s office and if needed have an electronic prescription sent to a pharmacy.
Cook Children’s is currently offering virtual health resources for student in the following school districts:
- Aledo Independent School District
- Granbury Independent School District
- Grandview Independent School District
- Keller Independent School District=
- Lake Worth Independent School District
- Lingleville Independent School District
- Little Elm Independent School District
- Trinity Valley School
- Weatherford Christian