



– North Texas has a chance to be in the front seat for the development of Virgin’s Hyperloop One.

It’s a module traveling hundreds of miles per hour in an elevated vacuum tube.

Michael Morris, lead transportation planner for the North Central Texas Council of Governments or NCTCOG said, “It’s like at airplane speeds on the ground. At higher elevations you can go fast.”

Virgin has been showing off its Hyperloop One as it continues to develop the high speed technology outside of Las Vegas.

Before the project can become reality, the federal government must certify it.

North Texas has made it to the second round of a nationwide competition by Virgin to build a six mile test track, plus a final assembly center, and an operations and safety training center.

The region submitted nine proposed sites to Virgin to choose from, ranging from private sector locations to those along the TXDOT right of way, to DFW International Airport.

Morris said N. Texas should be competitive. “We’re centrally located, major airports, people from all over the world could come see it. We’re growing at one million people a decade since 1960, major universities of interest, why shouldn’t it be here?”

Among the nine sites, two are in Dallas.

The city of Dallas announced that one would start at the former Naval Air Station Dallas, now known as Hensley Field, and goes south along Patriots Parkway to I-20, east to U.S. 67 then north to Dallas Executive Airport.

The other would start at Dallas Executive Airport and extends south along U.S. 67 to I-20, then east to I-45.

There’s another proposed site in the city of Arlington.

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams is enthusiastic about the technology. “Because of the capability to move people faster and the quantity of people, it really presents an incredible opportunity here, not only for our region, but throughout the world.”

He said last summer at AT&T Stadium, Virgin displayed the module that will carry people and cargo through the vacuum tube. “We have never seen a time when we have more opportunities in improving transportation.”

North Texas leaders hope to hear more from Virgin Hyperloop One this spring.

In a separate plan, transportation officials are considering Hyperloop technology in general or high speed rail to carry passengers between Dallas and Fort Worth and then possibly Fort Worth to Laredo and into Mexico.