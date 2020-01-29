DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 20 Dallas officers will not receive criminal charges — but will be disciplined — after a nearly three-year investigation into the now-disbanded Vice Unit, officials announced Wednesday.

According to the department, investigators looked into the Vice Unit and found accounting discrepancies, inadequate evidence processing, policy violations and lack of accountability.

In a press release, police said there were members of the Vice Unit who “admitted to replacing confidential funds with gambling winnings and failed to place evidentiary or seized money and/or property into the property room.”

Investigators also couldn’t determine how those officers accounted for gambling winnings, confidential funds or how they disposed gambling machines due to “poor, or lack of any documentation.”

According to police, the disciplines for the 22 officers ranged from written reprimands to suspensions without pay. There were no criminal charges handed to the officers.

“Ethics and integrity define who we are as a police department,” Police Chief Renee Hall said. “We must always operate with the highest level of integrity to ensure that we maintain trust and strong relationships with the residents we serve. Though not popular, these actions were necessary to create a more efficient department and bring us closer to our goals as a world class department.”

Police said the Vice Unit was disbanded in November 2017 and was replaced with a new unit of officers.

Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata voiced his frustration with the handling of the investigation and how it took three years for disciplines to come down.

“If it was so egregious, why would it take three years and why would you still have them be detectives? And remember they went from a unit where the complainant was the state of Texas to units where they have real complainants… child abuse, family violence, assault, robbery and they’re doing an exceptional job there,” Mata said. “So this is not about them being poor detectives, this is a blame game…”