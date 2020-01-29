DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds of American Airlines pilots demonstrated outside DFW International Airport on Wednesday.
The pilots union said in a news release, “This display of pilot unity comes as American Airlines’ operational and financial performance continues to lag the industry. Passengers and pilots have paid the price in the form of delays, cancellations, and unpredictable flight scheduling procedures.”
American Airlines leaders have said they’re optimistic about getting a new deal soon.
The Allied Pilots Association says company negotiations, which have been going on for more than a year, are moving too slow.
“Pilots are proposing changes to their contract designed to improve operational performance and the passenger experience. Unfortunately, American Airlines management has not responded to APA’s proposals in any meaningful way,” the APA statement said.
“Our proposals address our pilots’ needs and also take into account the needs of American Airlines, its passengers, and its investors,” said APA President Capt. Eric Ferguson. “Simply put, what we propose is exactly what American Airlines needs. We stand at a unique fork in the road during these negotiations that presents management with a rare opportunity to transform this airline for the better, or not.”