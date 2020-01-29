MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arizona Cardinals are sending a North Texas kid to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

The team and wide receiver Christian Kirk surprised Devin Manigo at his home in McKinney and it was all captured on video.

According to the Cardinals, Manigo was the team’s winner of the Next 100 Super Bowl Contest. The contest ran in conjunction with the NFL’s 100-year celebration throughout the season.

With some help from his favorite player @ckirk, we surprised Devin Manigo at his home in Texas with some special news. Congratulations on being selected as our winner of the Next 100 Super Bowl Contest, and enjoy your trip to Super Bowl LIV. #NFL100 pic.twitter.com/U6ilQuWJjZ — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 28, 2020

The Cardinals also said Kirk, who played at Texas A&M, is Manigo’s favorite player.

In the video, Kirk surprised Manigo with the news and a jersey. The video also showed a highlight of Manigo playing flag football.

“It was amazing. Just the opportunity to be able to come out here and do this and to have such a big fan at such a young age. I think I was just as nervous the moments leading up cause I know how big of a deal it is to be able to recognize somebody with the time he has and such a bright future. He definitely deserves this opportunity,” Kirk said.

Manigo will be heading to Miami with his parents to watch the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.