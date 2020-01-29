Comments
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas Army veteran who served in World War II celebrated his 100th birthday on Wednesday.
Mel Grolla was presented an American flag flown over the U.S. Capitol, a Quilt of Valor and a proclamation from the city of Denton honoring him for his service.
He also received letters from Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbott and a birthday card basket that included a card from President Donald Trump.
The celebration happened at the Denton Senior Center.
Grolla said his secret to his long life is simple: good clean living and good doctors.