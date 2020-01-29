Filed Under:100th Birthday, Army Veteran, denton, DFW News, Mel Grolla, Texas, World War II veteran

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas Army veteran who served in World War II celebrated his 100th birthday on Wednesday.

Mel Grolla receives Quilt of Valor at 100th birthday celebration. (CBS 11)

Mel Grolla was presented an American flag flown over the U.S. Capitol, a Quilt of Valor and a proclamation from the city of Denton honoring him for his service.

He also received letters from Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbott and a birthday card basket that included a card from President Donald Trump.

World War II veteran Mel Grolla turns 100 in Denton. (CBS 11)

The celebration happened at the Denton Senior Center.

Grolla said his secret to his long life is simple: good clean living and good doctors.

 

