DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – DeSoto Police have arrested 17-year-old Nikovian Calhoun for the murder of Duncanville High School student-athlete Jayden Washington.

Calhoun is now in the Dallas County Jail facing a capital murder charge.

Police said they are also looking for two other suspects for the same charge.

Washington was laid to rest last Saturday.

“All Jayden ever wanted to do is play football,” Jayden’s mother Tessa Washington said.

“Jayden has been playing peewee football ever since he started out,” Jayden’s father John Wayne Washington said. ”That was his dream you know – he would always say what he’s going do when he gets to college”

“I just don’t understand how somebody would take the life of my baby Jay because he was just loved by so many people… always laughing smiling making jokes and everybody loved him,” Tessa said.

DeSoto Police said Washington is an innocent victim.

A friend he was with had offered to sell three people marijuana.

The arrangements with were made on social media.

The trio involved were Calhoun, 17-year-old Zachary Shelton and 18-year-old Jarrod Ford Jr.

“This was a planned robbery by our suspects to lure people to that apartment complex And then to have them show up and rob them of both their money and the weed,” DeSoto Police Spokesperson Pete Schulte said.

Police said once they all met at the apartment complex off East Belt Line, Washington’s friend realized it was a setup.

As he tried to get away, the suspects fired multiple rounds. Washington died in the hospital. His friend has serious injuries.

“What’s keeping us strong is the prayer and the love all these children and their parents showed us and all the coaches,” Jayden’s father said. “Justice. That’s all I want to see is justice.”