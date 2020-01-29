(CBS 11) – All Access reported Tuesday, January 28 that legendary New York radio morning man Harry Harrison passed away earlier today. He was 89.

A native of Chicago, Harrison had been a staple of New York radio since 1959 when he joined WMCA 570AM as the mid-day “Good Guy.”

By 1968, he joined MusicRadio 77 WABC as its morning drive guy after Herb Oscar Anderson left. During his time there, WABC was the pre-eminent Top 40 station in New York and in the U.S., with its big 50,000 watt signal both day and night, and one that was admired around the country by its fellow radio peers.

In 1980, he joined WCBS-FM for mornings which he did for 23 years.

In 2004, he returned for a short time doing weekends there. During his CBS-FM days, former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani issued a proclamation in 1997 naming April 25 as “Harry Harrison Day.”

He had only been there a year when I first heard him on the radio in 1981 on a business trip to New York. As a 26-year-old kid, I was blown away!

Harry was known for his quick wit, ability to relate to everyday people, and a strong love for his family.

He had a number of trademark phrases, such as “Morning, Mom” and “Harry Harrison wishing you all the very best… because that’s exactly what you deserve!”

He worked with the best radio talent in New York: Joe McCoy, Don K. Reed, Scott Muni, Ron Lundy, Dan Ingram, Cousin Bruce Morrow, Chuck Leonard, Jack Spector, B. Mitchell Reed, Dan Daniel and so many others.

He knew that radio is a one-on-one personal medium… and it still is today. And last November, he was inducted into the National Radio Hall Of Fame.

His wife Patti, who passed away in 2003, was referred to on-air at CBS-FM as “Pretty Patti.” He is survived by his daughter Patti and son Patrick. Two other children, BJ and Michael, passed away in 1996 and 2017.

Harry was in a class all by himself, well liked and well respected by listeners and his professional peers nationwide.

Enjoy this clip of Harry from the New York State Broadcasters.