ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were killed and one person seriously injured in a wrong-way crash in South Arlington Thursday night.

Arlington Police said around 7:20 p.m. officers responded to the crash along Matlock Road near I-20.

Four vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Two others people were treated for minor injuries and released at the scene.

Based on witness accounts and surveillance video from a nearby business, investigators believe a car was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Matlock.

This vehicle struck a vehicle going northbound which caused a major crash involving two additional cars for a total of four vehicles involved in the collision.

The driver of the southbound vehicle which caused the crash was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people in a second vehicle were rushed to the hospital.

One was pronounced dead there.

The other person is being treated for serious injuries.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were treated at the scene with minor injuries.

The northbound lanes of Matlock from Stevens to the I.H. 20 service road will remain closed for several hours for scene investigation.

People traveling northbound will be directed eastbound on Stevens to Center Street.

The cause of the crash and reason why one vehicle was traveling the wrong way is under investigation.