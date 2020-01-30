DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Amid the health crisis in China, the NorthPark Center in Dallas has postponed their Chinese New Year Celebration that was originally scheduled Saturday.
According to officials, over a hundred people in China have died from coronavirus.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been five confirmed cases in the U.S.: two in California and one each in Arizona, Illinois and Washington state.
In a statement posted Thursday, the shopping center said their goal has always been to deliver a “wonderfully inclusive, family-friendly event that showcases and elevates Asian cultures.”
“Mindful of the current and evolving health crisis in China, and aligned with other communities across the nation, the Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas and NorthPark Center have decided to postpone the planned celebrations for Saturday’s Chinese New Year Festival.
Our goal has always been to deliver a wonderfully inclusive, family-friendly event that showcases and elevates Asian cultures. We look forward to collaborating on future festivals that will be enjoyed by visitors from North Texas and beyond.”
The new scheduled date has not been released at this time.