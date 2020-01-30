  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple sports reporters who cover the Dallas Mavericks are reporting star point guard/small forward Luka Doncic turned his right ankle in practice on Thursday.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks stands following a moment of silence honoring NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant prior to a game between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center on January 28, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Mavs writer for The Athletic Tim Cato tweeted shortly after 1:30 p.m., “Luka Doncic turned his right ankle in practice, Carlisle says. that’s all the information he provided right now, but I will say Mavs staffers seem concerned right now.”

Marc Stein of the New York Times tweeted, “Luka Doncic, I’m told, will undergo an MRI exam Friday to gauge the full extent of the ankle injury he suffered Thursday at practice.”

And Tim MacMahon of ESPN tweeted, “A source describes Luka Doncic’s right ankle injury as similar to the one he suffered earlier this season. Doncic missed four games and returned to practice 11 days later after his previous ankle sprain.”

More to come.

