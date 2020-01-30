(CBS 11) – Paul Revere & the Raiders were a Pacific Northwest rock band based in Boise, Idaho.
In addition to Revere, the other original members included Mark Lindsay (vocals), Jim Valley (guitar), Drake Levin (guitar), Phil Volk (bass) and Michael Smith (drums).
Valley, Levin, Drake, and Smith left the group in 1967 and replaced by Freddy Weller (guitar), Charlie Coe (bass) and Joe Correro (drums). Smith returned in 1970 replacing Correro. Smith, Levin, Revere and Carl Driggs (one of their long time lead singers) have all passed away.
During a ten-year period from 1961-1971, the group charted 15 times, five in the top 10, and one #1 hit “Indian Reservation” from 1971.
Today’s song did not chart on the Hot 100 but is a good song.
“Steppin’ Out” was part of their album “Just Like Us,” released January 3, 1966 on the Columbia record label, produced by Terry Melcher (a former member of the group “The Rip Chords” and son of singer/actress Doris Day).
It was released on Side 1, Cut 1. It was written by Mark Lindsay and Paul Revere, running 2:13. It did not chart as a single on Billboard but nonetheless a good song!
Today’s video is from the Canadian dance show “Swinging’ Time” which aired on CKLW-TV in Windsor, Ontario (just outside of Detroit).
Its AM radio counterpart, also CKLW, was a legendary Top 40 station back then (today it is news/talk). Its host was Robin Seymour and it aired from 1965-1968.
It was the Canadian version of Shindig on ABC, Hullabaloo on NBC, and Sump N’ Else locally in the DFW area on WFAA-TV.
The video is a little blurred as it was taped during a time when video recording was still young, but the audio is great!
Enjoy!