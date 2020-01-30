Filed Under:dfw, Fort Worth, FWPD, North Texas, robberies, search, suspects

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are searching for two persons of interest in connection with a string of robberies last week.

On Monday, Jan. 20, two suspects — described as black males in their late teens to early 20s — were involved in seven robberies within a three-hour span.

Detectives said they have reason to believe the two men pictured below may have information regarding the robberies.

Fort Worth Police Department

Fort Worth Police Department

The black male was seen prior to one of the robberies and the Hispanic male was seen in one of the stores following the robberies, police said.

Anyone with information on these two persons of interest is asked to contact the department at 817-392-4469.

