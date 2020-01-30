FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are searching for two persons of interest in connection with a string of robberies last week.
On Monday, Jan. 20, two suspects — described as black males in their late teens to early 20s — were involved in seven robberies within a three-hour span.
Detectives said they have reason to believe the two men pictured below may have information regarding the robberies.
The black male was seen prior to one of the robberies and the Hispanic male was seen in one of the stores following the robberies, police said.
These two suspects need to be identified and located for their involvement in 7 robberies in a span of 3 hours on Jan. 20.
The suspects are black males in their late teens-early 20s.
817-392-4469. pic.twitter.com/uPGnvYh17j
— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) January 22, 2020
Anyone with information on these two persons of interest is asked to contact the department at 817-392-4469.