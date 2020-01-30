DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a bill into law that allows fifth graders to go to state parks for free.

It’s called Lily’s Law and it was named after a Mockingbird Elementary School student in the Dallas Independent School District.

According to the district, Lily Kay made it her mission to get free access to the state parks for all fifth-grade students in Texas. She did this by writing to her state representative, and she eventually was able to get in front of the House panel at the State Capitol to make her case.

“It was scary talking before the House panel, and sometimes I wasn’t sure how to answer their questions,” Kay told Dallas ISD’s The Hub. “But it’s also exciting, because I know I’ve done something that could change a law and have a big impact on other kids.”

Abbott made the announcement of the signing Wednesday evening while in Dallas. Along with Lily, he also thanked Rep. Morgan Meyer for his help.

Tonight I’m with Lily in Dallas. I signed a law named after her that allows 5th graders to visit state parks for free. She started a movement to help 5th graders see what they learned in Texas History in 4th grade. Thanks to @MorganMeyerTX for his leadership on this.#txlege pic.twitter.com/cPDjozGy4k — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 30, 2020

According to Abbott, the law was made for fifth graders because it allows those students to take what they learned about history in fourth grade and apply that knowledge.