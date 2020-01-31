Comments
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) — A 20-year-old man wanted for child trafficking has been added to Texas’ top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list.
A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information on Willie James Brumfield’s whereabouts. He is wanted for trafficking a child, compelling prostitution, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and evading arrest or detention.
Brumfield has been on the run since March 2018, when he up and left his last known address in Houston. He is known to visit areas on the west side of Houston, as well as areas in northeastern Fort Bend County. The 20 year old also has ties to New Orleans.
Officials said Brumfield is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds.
