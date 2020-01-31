Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – New accusations in court documents suggest FBI undercover agents secretly and illegally funded Dwaine Caraway’s campaign for Dallas City Council more than a year before he was arrested for accepting bribes from a developer.
Court documents filed Friday say the undercover agents funneled more than $20,000 to Caraway so “…he could be used to shake down citizens to see who would acquiesce into paying bribes. This shocks more than the conscience, it is a direct assault on fair elections and the democratic process,” according to the document.
Caraway is serving a four-and-a-half year prison sentence for public corruption.
