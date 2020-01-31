GALVESTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities have recovered two crew member bodies from a capsized fishing boat missing since the boat collided with a tanker in dense fog.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office said the bodies were recovered from the fishing boat Pappy’s Pride Thursday afternoon. The county medical examiner identified the two as 44-year-old Antonio Robles of Pharr and 56-year-old Raymond Herrera of Texas City.
Herrera’s family has since sued the owner of the 600-foot chemical tanker Bow Fortune. Norway-based Odfjell SE has denied any liability for the crash in the Gulf of Mexico near the entrance to Galveston Bay. The family accuses the company of failing to operate its tanker safely.
