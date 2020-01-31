FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Michigan couple is suing American Airlines for discrimination after they were removed from a flight because the airline said the Orthodox Jewish couple smelled bad.
Yehuda Yosef Adler, Jennie Adler and their 19-month-old daughter were kicked off a Jan. 23 flight from Miami to Detroit by a gate agent. The Detroit Free Press reported that the lawsuit, filed Jan. 28 in a Texas federal court, alleges the agent said he knew Orthodox Jews only showered once per week.
The Fort Worth-based airline issued a statement to the Free Press Thursday reiterating claims that several passengers and crew members complained about Yehuda Adler’s odor:
“The Adler family were asked to deplane last night after several passengers, along with our crew members, complained about their body odor. The family were provided hotel accommodations and meals, and rebooked on a flight to Detroit today.”
