DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Concern struck social media Friday as rumors were shared that the coronavirus spread to North Texas.
After a local news outlet reported a patient tested positive in Dallas County, the DCHHS stated that there have been no positive cases in the county. That news outlet later corrected their original story.
Parkland, the hospital the patient was reported to be at, also confirmed there were no suspected or positive cases present.
Meanwhile, American Airlines has suspended operations to and from China because of the coronavirus threat.
On Friday, the airline shut down all inbound and outbound flights through at least March 27. Delta Airlines also canceled all of their China flights beginning Feb. 6 through April 30.
Several universities like UT Dallas as well as UT Austin, Baylor and Texas A&M are suspending student travel to China.
Officials are asking those who have traveled to Wuhan and have flu-like symptoms to call their local health departments. Symptoms can include fever, cough, shortness of breath and sore throat.
The public is encouraged to practice these general preventive actions for all viral infections, including the flu:
- Everyone 6 months and older is encouraged to get a flu shot.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.