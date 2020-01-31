WHITEHOUSE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With two days left until Super Bowl LIV, the excitement is building for a small Texas town as it is getting attention for being the hometown of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes hails from Whitehouse, just south of Tyler, in East Texas. He was a coveted student athlete at Whitehouse High School, where he played basketball, baseball and football.

Whitehouse is normally covered in Dallas Cowboys blue — but not this week.

From t-shirts and jewelry to flags and painted windows at homes and businesses, the city is now decked out in support of the Chiefs and their beloved quarterback.

Mahomes has been making big plays on the field since his college days at Texas Tech University. He has taken the NFL by storm since he was drafted in 2017, winning the league’s MVP award and getting to a Super Bowl in just three seasons.

His hometown community has a lot to be proud of.

“We’re so proud of him. Not only is he an amazing quarterback… his persona, he’s a great person to look up to. He’s humble and it sets a great example for our kids coming up in sports,” resident Jessica Priester said.

To top off the city’s fandom for Mahomes, Mayor Charles Parker even proclaimed Feb. 2 as Patrick Mahomes Day. Fans are hoping he will become a champion that day.

“It’s all about the journey and he’s taken us on this journey with him. And so that’s why if he hoists that thing [Lombardi trophy] up, it’s going to mean the world to us,” resident Adam Cook said.

“Win or lose, we’re going to be awfully proud of Patrick Mahomes,” Mayor Parker said.

The Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at 5:30 p.m. CT.