FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Faster, more precise warnings are expected from a new emergency alert system in Fort Worth.

The system was expected to launch Saturday, and allow users to receive emergency alerts on their phones, tailored for their location in the city as well as their home or workplace.

The new Fort Worth Texas Alerts replaces the Nixle system. Emergency management staff said the newer application allows for more user options for alerts to receive and more language support.

It also allows officials to deliver more precise alerts to specific areas of the city, similar to the way they can already activate particular emergency sirens during storms.

“We knew there was other software out there that had a lot more capabilities than we had in the past,” said Justin Cox, with the emergency management office.

The system is viewed as filling a gap in emergency notifications, for people who may not be tuned in to broadcast or social media, or able to hear outdoor sirens.

As many as 60,000 users were on the previous system. All of them will have to opt in to the new system to continue to receive alerts.

The new technology was purchased with a grant, Cox said, at a cost of about $95,000.