DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are looking for a suspect who shot a security guard multiple times at a convenience store in South Dallas earlier this week, authorities said.
Police said the shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. while the victim, later identified as Max King, was working in his full security uniform at the Little World store on Malcolm X Boulevard.
King was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries and is currently stable.
According to police, the suspect was wearing a pink hoodie and fled from the scene on a bicycle.
Police released surveillance video that shows the suspect approaching the security guard outside the store and then pointing a gun at him. The video stops there to avoid showing the shooting as it took place.
Police are continuing to investigate as they search for the suspect. A motive for the shooting is not yet known.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 214.671.3677.