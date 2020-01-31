WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Texas Ranger and four-time All-Star third baseman Adrian Beltre will be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Beltre, who joined the Rangers In January 2011, collected 3,166 career hits, the most ever by a foreign-born player, and 477 homers.
He was a .286 hitter with 1,707 RBIs in 2,933 career games. The five-time Gold Glove winner played 2,759 games at third base — only Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson had more.
Beltre retired after the 2018 season and in 2019 had his jersey number 29 retired by the Rangers.
One of the most popular players in Rangers history, he was admired by his teammates who enjoyed his infectious personality.
In a tribute to Beltre, the left field wall at the new Texas Rangers ballpark, Globe Life Field, will be placed 329 feet from home plate.
Beltre will be one of the seven inductees honored at the Texas Sports Hall of fame on March 28, 2020. He will be joined by Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Robert Griffin III, former Houston Texan punter Shane Lechler, Olympic medalist Michelle Carter, International soccer star Clint Dempsey, former New York Liberty point guard and Teresa Weatherspoon and five time US Olympian runner Francie Larrieu Smith.