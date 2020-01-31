Thousands Of Grackles Descend On Texas Grocery Store Parking Lot They've caused problems at DFW Airport and taken over shopping centers in Fort Worth, but this week another Texas city is dealing with a grackle issue.

US Life Expectancy Increases For First Time In 4 Years As Drug Overdose, Cancer Deaths DeclineLife expectancy in the U.S. has gone up for the first time in four years as the number of fatal drug overdoses and six of the 10 leading causes of death declined, according to two new government reports.