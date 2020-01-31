NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Culinary International, LLC is recalling 626 pounds of chicken burrito products after it said they were misbranded as egg burritos.
The United States Department of Agriculture said in a news release, the frozen, not ready-to-eat chicken burrito items were produced on Sept. 10, 2019.
Description: 6-oz. packages containing “evol. CILANTRO LIME CHICKEN BURRITO” with lot code B9253 J1 P6009 and “BEST BY 03 MAR 2021CB” represented on the label, and Item #00300, Lot CB03031C11 and “BB: 03MAR2021-CB” on the case.
The problem was discovered when consumers reported the cilantro lime chicken burritos were actually egg burritos.
The USDA said there were no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the mixup.
If you purchased these products you are urged not to consume them. The burritos should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854).