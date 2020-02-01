CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say a vehicle slammed into a parked patrol car during a police traffic stop in Corpus Christi, killing one officer and injuring another Friday night.

Around 9:45 p.m. Jan. 31, Lt. Michael Pena said officers in three patrol cars were handling the traffic stop when another vehicle rammed one of the cars state route 358.

The two injured officers were taken to a hospital, where Officer Alan McCollum, 46, later died. The other officer — identified as Michael Love — is currently in stable condition.

McCollum served with the Corpus Christi Police Department for seven years and was a 21-year, highly decorated veteran of the U.S. Army. He was also awarded numerous decorations, medals, badges, citations and was a recipient of the Bronze Star.

The department has since released the following statement:

“Officer McCollum was a valued member of our Honor Guard, our SWAT Team and earned a life saving award. Officer McCollum is survived by his wife and three children. Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Officer McCollum.”

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the squad car was detained, but no immediate charges were filed.

