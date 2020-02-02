



From a near record-high on Sunday to winter weather possible Wednesday, North Texas is in for a roller coaster ride this week.

Monday will still be warm and breezy, but DFW will notice more clouds and a few showers around as well.

Tuesday is when the major changes start, as an arctic cold front is expected to arrive. Ahead of the front, breezy south winds will warm temperatures into the low and mid-60s. But behind the front, North Texans can expect temperatures to drop quickly as northwest winds usher in much colder air.

A good portion of the region could start Tuesday off in the 60s around daybreak, and be in the 40s with rain by the evening commute. But it doesn’t stop there — colder air will continue to rush in overnight behind the front, and at the same time and DFW will be dealing with widespread rain which will also have a cooling effect.

Rain is expected to transition to sleet and snow late Tuesday night into Wednesday for areas west and north of the metroplex, along a line from Eastland to Sherman/Denison. This is the area with the greatest potential for seeing accumulating snow/sleet and slick spots on bridges.

Farther southwest, North Texans could see snow, sleet and potentially some freezing rain mixing in with the rain by Wednesday morning’s commute and continuing throughout the day. Cold rain with some sleet and snow mixing in could make its way into eastern and southeastern counties late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

Currently, accumulations seem more likely in the farther northern and western areas, where 1 to 3 inches of snow could accumulate late Tuesday into Wednesday. Commuters should be careful driving on bridges and overpasses.

One thing that could drastically change this forecast is how quickly the cold front moves through North Texas. If it moves slower, the sleet/snow mix may only stay in the northern and western counties. But if the front is more aggressive with spreading cold, arctic air across more of North Texas in a quicker fashion, it could increase the coverage area of accumulating snow/sleet.

