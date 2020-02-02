DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A fisherman has died after falling 25 feet into a northeast Dallas creek early Sunday morning.
At 1:54 a.m. Feb. 2, Dallas Fire-Rescue units were sent to a water rescue at Ferris Creek, where officials said two men were fishing on top of a platform over the creek when one of them fell and remained motionless.
Due to the hard-to-navigate terrain, DFR’s Urban Search and Rescue team was also called to the scene. After reaching the man and lifting him up the embankment, medics transported him to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The other man was also taken to the hospital as a precaution for non-life threatening injuries he sustained while trying to reach the man who fell.
Neither of their identities have been released at this time.