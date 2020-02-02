DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was shot after getting into an argument with a woman in a parking lot in Dallas Saturday night.
At about 11:26 p.m. Feb. 1, police responded to a shooting call in the 6900 block of Thornwood Drive in Pleasant Grove. When officers arrived, they found the man laying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim stated that while he was at a local business, he got into a “verbal altercation” with a female who later entered a black truck in the parking lot. When the victim shortly drove away from the business, the black truck pulled up next to him and fired multiple rounds into his vehicle.
The man — whose identity has not been released — was shortly transported to a nearby hospital where his condition remains unknown.