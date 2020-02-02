  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Balch Springs police officer made a big appearance in a Verizon commercial that debuted during Super Bowl 54 Sunday.

Officer Corey Jones was featured in the company’s #OneMoreSunday campaign for a dramatic rescue he made in 2018. He’s seen on video convincing a 10-year-old boy to jump in his arms from a second-story window to escape an apartment fire.

“You know, military, police, fire, EMT, we all just want to help others,” Jones said in the commercial.

The department later tweeted that they are proud of the officer.

Information on Verizon’s #OneMoreSunday campaign can find it here.

