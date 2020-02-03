PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Plano police officer broke the mold and is leaving a legacy that has impacted thousands of children and adults in North Texas.

Arthur Parker, Jr. retired recently after a 34-year career with the Plano Police Department.

“People are saying, hey it’s time to relax. No, it’s not! I’ve got energy. Relax? Please!” proclaimed Parker.

We first met Officer Parker, affectionately known as O.P. at Clark High School in 2016.

He spent the majority of his career as a school resource officer.

He used his unique style of humor and dancing to win over students. It’s something he plans to continue doing in retirement.

“If I go to school and volunteer, I have to be there enough times to say, ‘hey, we know who he is! That’s O.P. Old person. Not Officer Parker any longer,'” Parker explained in his serious tone that evolved into humor.

But to the dozens of people who showed up to salute Parker at his retirement ceremony, he’s more than just an officer. He’s a difference maker.

Others said O.P. humanized the image of a police officer.

“I think a big part of connecting is the sense of humor,” Parker explained.

And he did it his way.

Check out the poem he wrote and recited at his retirement ceremony.