DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An armed carjacker who led police on a wild chase across Northeast Dallas in February 2019 was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Monday.
Austin David Reed, 27, pleaded guilty last September to carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
According to plea papers, Reed admitted that while armed with a pistol, he used force and violence to steal a 2006 Acura.
Law enforcement encountered Mr. Reed, who was wearing a bullet proof vest, at a hotel room in Dallas after receiving about a domestic disturbance.
According to an indictment, Reed said he was “not going down like this,” and fled the scene, running through a wooded area and into a nearby neighborhood, where he carjacked the Acura.
He then led police on a high-speed chase, crashing the car through a neighborhood gate in an attempt to reach the road.
After wrecking the Acura on a light pole, Reed got out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby home.
Inside, he brandished a knife and demanded car keys.
When one of the home’s occupants confronted Mr. Reed with a firearm, he fled through the garage.