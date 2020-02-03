BREAKING2 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Texas A&M University-Commerce Residence Hall
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An armed carjacker who led police on a wild chase across Northeast Dallas in February 2019 was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Monday.

Austin David Reed, 27, pleaded guilty last September to carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Austin David Reed (photo credit: Dallas Police Dept.)

According to plea papers, Reed admitted that while armed with a pistol, he used force and violence to steal a 2006 Acura.

Law enforcement encountered Mr. Reed, who was wearing a bullet proof vest, at a hotel room in Dallas after receiving about a domestic disturbance.

According to an indictment, Reed said he was “not going down like this,” and fled the scene, running through a wooded area and into a nearby neighborhood, where he carjacked the Acura.

He then led police on a high-speed chase, crashing the car through a neighborhood gate in an attempt to reach the road.

After wrecking the Acura on a light pole, Reed got out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby home.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Inside, he brandished a knife and demanded car keys.

When one of the home’s occupants confronted Mr. Reed with a firearm, he fled through the garage.

