FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are asking the public for help in possibly identifying an armed robber.
The robbery happened at a 7-Eleven on McPherson Blvd on Sunday, January 23.
The video police tweeted out shows the suspect clutching something to the suspect’s chest until a clerk walks up and the suspect pulls out a firearm.
Police said the suspect got away with cash in a plastic bag.
No one was reported hurt.
Anyone with information can call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4378.