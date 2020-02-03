BREAKING2 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Texas A&M University-Commerce Residence Hall
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are asking the public for help in possibly identifying an armed robber.

The robbery happened at a 7-Eleven on McPherson Blvd on Sunday, January 23.

Armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Fort Worth (surveillance image)

The video police tweeted out shows the suspect clutching something to the suspect’s chest until a clerk walks up and the suspect pulls out a firearm.

Police said the suspect got away with cash in a plastic bag.

No one was reported hurt.

Armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Fort Worth (surveillance image)

Anyone with information can call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4378.

 

