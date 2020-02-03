FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Flu activity is still high in North Texas.

MedStar said it saw a record number of patients in January for symptoms related to the virus.

“I can’t take no chances of getting it,” said Porsha August, who was buying cold medicine at a pharmacy in Fort Worth Monday evening.

She said she plans on wearing a face mask in public places to avoid coming down with the flu.

“You’re going to see me covered up for at least a month or two,” she said. “I’ve got a whole pack so, I’m just trying to keep myself safe.”

The number of flu cases in North Texas is still increasing according to MedStar which saw 323 patients in January for flu-related symptoms, which is up 41% from the month before.

“That represents the highest volume month of flu cases that we’ve had so far this season or last season,” said Matt Zavadsky with MedStar.

Paramedics had to take 94% of those patients to the hospital.

“So these are very serious cases,” Zavadsky said. “The flu is here with a vengeance in North Texas.”

And the flu season could last through May.

“It’s not too late in the season to get a flu vaccine,” said Zavadsky.

The zip code with the highest number of cases the ambulance service has seen is 76116, which covers part of southwest Fort Worth and Benbrook.

Since September, MedStar has responded to more than 70 flu-related calls in that area alone.

“It’s also where you have a lot of malls, you have the joint reserve base, a high density of people that live in and around those zip codes,” Zavadksy said.

If you start to have flu-related symptoms, Zavadsky recommends going to the doctor right away. That way, you can avoid getting so sick you end up in the emergency room.