ADDISON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Gunshots were fired during a Super Bowl watch party at a sports bar in Addison Sunday evening, but there were no reported injuries, police said.
Police said they responded to the Addison Point sports bar on Belt Line Road at around 6:45 p.m. Police found that there was a shooting that took place outside of the bar but no one was hit by the gunfire.
According to police, the shooting happened during a fight that broke out at the watch party. Police said they found blood at the scene but that it was most likely from the fight.
There were no arrests made as police continue to investigate and identify possible suspects.