  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Addison, Addison Point, Belt Line Road, DFW News, Shooting, Sports Bar, Super Bowl, watch party

ADDISON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Gunshots were fired during a Super Bowl watch party at a sports bar in Addison Sunday evening, but there were no reported injuries, police said.

Police said they responded to the Addison Point sports bar on Belt Line Road at around 6:45 p.m. Police found that there was a shooting that took place outside of the bar but no one was hit by the gunfire.

According to police, the shooting happened during a fight that broke out at the watch party. Police said they found blood at the scene but that it was most likely from the fight.

There were no arrests made as police continue to investigate and identify possible suspects.

Comments

Leave a Reply