NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was the Super Bowl halftime show that everyone’s talking about. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s performances drew high praise – and also high criticism. To some, it a was cultural celebration of two Latina superstars.

“I loved it. I thought Shakira and J. Lo knocked it out of the park,” said Christine Scott, who watched it with her 15-year-old daughter.

To others, it was too much – way too much – of both women.

“The camera just kept going to a part of the body that just didn’t need to be the focus, so I was a little disappointed,” said Meredith Yates, who was watching with her 10-year-old daughter.

Dance studio owner and former Cowboys cheerleader Kitty Carter thought it was brilliant, artistic, and edgy.

“The energy that it takes to put a performance on like that, it’s like running a canyon in California six times,” she said. “You knew it was going to be in Miami, so therefore you knew it was going to be a little bit naughty, which it was.”

And while some turned it off, Scott says it was that naughtiness that kept her watching.

“I will say, it drew me in to sort of watch what can come next? I think it could have been filmed differently, but I loved that they’re in their 50s and 40s and killed it. I think men have been out there with just as little on or less.”

To Yates, it was uncomfortable at times – and those moments, she felt, eclipsed the accomplishment the show really was.

“This was women who have been doing this for so many years, are still relevant. Their music can be enjoyed by my generation, older, younger. They were singing in Spanish in Miami. That is what should have been celebrated.”