NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Richland Hills officer is okay after his police SUV was hit by a suspected drunk driver Sunday evening, authorities said.
Police said the officer had just finished a traffic stop in the 7700 block of Loop 820 at around 9:30 p.m. when another SUV crashed into his vehicle.
According to police, the officer is doing okay while the driver who hit him was taken into custody.
The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated. It’s unknown if the driver was injured in the crash.
Police released pictures of the crash that showed damage to the back of the police SUV and to the front-passenger side of the other SUV.