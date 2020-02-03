



– Texas A&M University-Commerce announced Monday evening classes would be cancelled through Wednesday following the deadly shooting of two women at a residence hall on the southwest corner of the campus around 10:00 a.m.

“The health and safety of our students is always our top priority at A&M-Commerce. Therefore, all classes, programs and events on our campus will be cancelled on Monday, February 3rd; Tuesday, February 4th; and Wednesday, February 5th. This includes all remote locations and online,” the University said in a statement.

The dorm where the shooting happened is called Pride Rock.

The dorms in that area are usually reserved for freshmen.

The University hasn’t confirmed if the two women who died there lived in the dorms or even if they are students at the university.

As of Monday evening, the area was still a crime scene, but the campus reopened and police said there’s no immediate threat to other students.

Messages went out to students soon after the shooting to shelter in place fearing an active shooter on campus.

All entrances and exits were sealed off by authorities.

After two hours, the order to shelter was lifted and students resumed moving around the campus.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce Police Chief Bryan Vaughn read a statement but would not answer questions.

“The health and safety of our students is always our top priority at this time for university has lifted the precautionary shelter in place recommendation due to the ongoing investigation. Pride Rock Residence Hall and the surrounding areas of our campus are still blocked off,” said Chief Vaughn.

The Chief said the 2-year-old who was injured is in stable condition, but no names of victims have been released, no explanation from police about what may have happened and no information about whether there’s a search for a suspect.

The Texas A&M System tweeted a statement about the shooting, saying, “Texas A&M System & Chancellor (John) Sharp share their condolences to those affected by the tragedy that happened today at @tamuc in Commerce, TX. We thank the A&M-Commerce leadership & authorities for their timely communication and resources offered for their community to heal.”

The Texas A&M System & Chancellor Sharp share their condolences to those affected by the tragedy that happened today at @tamuc in Commerce, TX. We thank the A&M-Commerce leadership & authorities for their timely communication and resources offered for their community to heal. https://t.co/D0ihOJVHlA — Texas A&M System (@tamusystem) February 3, 2020

CBS 11 talked to some students who didn’t see or hear the shooting, but received that alert on their phones about police activity.

They later returned to find their dorms taped off and have not been able to get back inside.

Several students have talked about how difficult this is in light of a deadly shooting about three months ago at an off campus party in Greenville that hundreds of people, mostly students attended. Two people died and a dozen others were injured and that is all still very fresh in their minds.

“You didn’t have to be there to be traumatized,” said student Jordan Polk. “You could have seen the videos or knew somebody and they told you about it. (Andrea Lucia asks) So you feel traumatized by what happened in Greenville? (Polk answers) Definitely. Definitely. And then having this happens right here? It’s a lot going on.”

Counselors are available in Rayburn Student Center conference rooms on campus for those in need of help coping with the situation.