ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Barbara and Marie Benson take the court determined to help the UT Arlington Mavericks Women’s Basketball team reach the postseason.

Their motivation is aided by their desire to extend their time together.

With Marie set to graduate at the end of this season, the two sisters admit it will be different not being together everyday.

Each believes the other will continue doing great things.

Barbara says she doesn’t want to think about the day when they’re not together because simply put “she’s my best friend.”

Their closeness is a microcosm of the closeness of their entire family.

Marie and Barbara have 13 siblings (seven sisters and six brothers).

They can roll off all the names one by one.

Remembering birthdays are another story.

Set to celebrate a family reunion later this year, the Bensons can recall the times where they had to battle to take a hot shower.

Both can laugh about the days of dumping cold water over the shower curtain as a way for everyone in the family to get a fair amount of time.