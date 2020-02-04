Winter WeatherClosings/Delays Coming In | Winter Storm Heading To North Texas
UPDATED: Feb. 2, 2020, 1:30 P.M.
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Police are investigating the death of a woman found inside a dumpster on Sunday.

Someone made the discovery around 12:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Belt Line Road.

Police said Tuesday they have identified the 22-year-old victim as Jessica Hernandez.

Jessica Hernandez

According to police, she was reported missing out of Garland on Jan. 26, 2020.

“The investigation is in the very early stages and is progressing,” Irving Police said in a news release Monday.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010.

Tips may be also submitted to indcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

  1. Tasha says:
    February 3, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    This is wrong body was discovered way earlier, Different outlets are saying different times.

    Reply

