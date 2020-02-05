IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – A new 700-square foot 7-Eleven store has opened in Texas, but this one doesn’t have a human cashier.
The pilot store, at 7-Eleven headquarters in Irving, uses a mixture of algorithms and predictive technology to separate individual customers and their purchases from others in the store.
The concept location offers some of the most popular products sold at traditional 7-Eleven stores, including drinks, snacks, groceries, and non-food items.
“Ultimately, our goal is to exceed consumers’ expectations for faster, easier transactions and a seamless shopping experience,” said Mani Suri, 7-Eleven senior vice president and chief information officer. “Introducing new store technology to 7-Eleven employees first has proven to be a very productive way to test and learn before launching to a wider audience.”
But there are requirements to actually shop in the cashierless store. To test the store, employees must download an app, sign up, and check in at the store before shopping. The receipt for the purchase automatically appears in the app when the customer exits.