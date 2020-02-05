NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The sleet and snow didn’t make it to DFW Wednesday, but falling temperatures overnight could still impact Thursday morning’s commute as new potholes could appear.
“When it rains and freezes, the small potholes become much bigger potholes,” Jared Taylor with Road Doctors said. “And our job is to try to head that off, if at all possible.”
As TxDOT crews hit the roads looking to keep bridges and overpasses clear this week, Road Doctor trucks were doing the same. Except, they were working on filling as many potholes as possible.
The company’s specially designed trucks can repair and fill a pothole in 30 seconds — usually repairing about 200 a day. But, that’s only on TxDot roads.
“It feels like, ‘Oh, my tires are gonna come off!'” said Jack Selner, who believes the worst potholes are at Lovers and Inwood. He said he’s glad he drives a truck, but admits he does see smaller cars struggling just to go over them.
For several years now, Jennifer Goldman has been dodging the potholes in the Knox-Henderson area.
“It’s horrible!” Goldman said. “I’ve always worried about my wheels.”
Road signs in the area promise that relief is coming as repairs are slated to be completed sometime this spring. In the meantime, Dallas residents can call 311 to report road problems.