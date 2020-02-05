FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – FC Dallas has unveiled their new uniform design for the 2020 season Wednesday.
The 2020 Legacy kit honors the franchise’s distinction as one of the founding members of Major League Soccer.
“This kit reflects our legacy as one of the original clubs that helped launch MLS in 1996,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “The jersey is a nod to previous renditions and one that I think will be a fan favorite for years to come.”
The design includes:
1) An updated font over Dallas’ traditional blue and red colors that reintroduces the original hoop scheme
2) The Texas state flag is proudly presented on the back
3) The “LH” patch honors founding owner Lamar Hunt
The kit honors FC Dallas’ legacy by showcasing Dallas’ blue and red colors in a way that evoke previous kit designs but with a modern take on the popular hoop theme.
FC Dallas opens their season on February 29 when they host Philadelphia at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.
Fans will be able to watch that game on TXA 21, the broadcast home of FC Dallas.