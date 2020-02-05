Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Just hours after midnight on Wednesday snowplows were out working in some North Texas counties.
It wasn’t 2:00 a.m. and a snow plow was busy clearing the road on Highway 281 in northwest Jack County.
Just outside of the metroplex, in Archer County, roads were covered with sleet and ice continued to fall in the early morning hours.
Fearing the threat of freezing rain and sleet, crews with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) were out Monday and Tuesday pretreating roads with brine