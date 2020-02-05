COMMERCE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas A&M University-Commerce Issued a two-page campus safety action plan on Wednesday, two days after two women were shot and killed and a 2-year-old was shot and injured on campus.
“The health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff is our number one priority at Texas A&M University-Commerce,” the University said in a news release. “This plan demonstrates our commitment to continually assess and improve our facilities, policies, and procedures to ensure our campus is safe and secure.”
Among the action items that will be updated monthly to monitor progress, the University said it will increase the number of campus-wide patrols with a priority on residential living areas, increase participation in the Pride Alert Warning System (PAWS) and Lion Safe app (Initiated and will be ongoing)and hire more people to staff the front desks at residence halls.
Other plans include improving the lighting on campus. expand the hours of shuttle services and increase safety training.
READ THE FULL CAMPUS SAFETY ACTION PLAN HERE