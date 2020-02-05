



Tommy comes to CBS this Thursday night as Edie Falco stars in CBS’ new drama about a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles. The cast of Tommy also boasts talented actors Michael Chernus, Adelaide Clemens, Thomas Sadoski, Russell G. Jones, Olivia Lucy Phillip, Joseph Lyle Taylor and Vladimir Caamaño.

A true-blue New Yorker, Abigail “Tommy” Thomas uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the Southland. Tommy steps into her new job surrounded by her predecessor’s staff, including Chief of Staff Donn Cooper, a savvy cop with good instincts and the ability to be discreet; Blake Sullivan, the polished and confident press secretary who is eager to earn Tommy’s trust; and Ken Rosey , an idealistic speechwriter and former attorney.

Tommy also hires Abner Diaz, a fellow street-smart New York transplant, as part of her personal security team. The person responsible for hiring Tommy is Mayor Buddy Gray, a charismatic politician whose goals and ambitions don’t always align with Tommy’s. Buddy relies on the political instincts of his deputy mayor, Doug Dudik, a slick operative with questionable morals who is wary of Tommy’s growing influence.

Now that Tommy is in L.A., she has a second chance at a relationship with her adult daughter, Kate Jones, who still faults her mother for choosing career over family many years ago. Possessing a New Yorker’s gift for being tough and sarcastic while remaining likable, Tommy has the conviction needed to succeed as the first woman to lead the LAPD in its fight to keep citizens safe and crime at bay in the City of Angels.

Be sure to catch the series premiere of Tommy Thursday night at 10:00PM ET/PT, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.