FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – On January 31 American Airlines suspended all Chinese inbound and outbound traffic because of the coronavirus threat. Today the carrier pushed back the date when some flights to Hong Kong will resume.
Because of a reduction in demand, Fort Worth-based American says it has, “extended the suspension of flying to Hong Kong from our Los Angeles hub through March 27.”
Customers booked on the impacted flights will first see their reservation updated online on February 9, then agents will contact them correctly.
Flights to Hong Kong from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) are scheduled to resume February 21 and the airline did not change that date saying, “We will continue to review our flight schedule to ensure we can accommodate the needs of our customers and will make additional refinements as needed.”
The World Health Organization declared coronavirus a public health emergency on January 30.
As of Friday, the outbreak had infected more than 28,000 people, most of them in mainland China, and killed at least 563, all in China.