DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 3-alarm fire raged in an industrial area of Dallas on Thursday afternoon.
It was just after 1:00 p.m. when crews with Dallas Fire-Rescue were called to the upholstery warehouse in the 2400 block of Irving Boulevard.
Investigators believe everyone was able to evacuate the building before the fire quickly spread from the front to the back of the warehouse.
The roof collapsed before the fire was upgraded to 3-alarms.