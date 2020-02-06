



– The Macy’s you know from the mall has moved out.

With a café, bar, curated retail selections and calendar of community events, Market by Macy’s aims to be more of an afternoon shopping experience, than a quick stop for a new pair of shoes.

The department store brand’s new concept store opened Thursday in Southlake Town Square, in a 20,000 square foot space that’s just a fraction of a typical Macy’s location.

The company has another location planned for Fort Worth.

“How can you have a space that’s not about buying something, but you’re eating, you’re going to an event, you’re getting something from our beauty experience,” said Rachel Shechtman, the company’s brand experience officer who led the design process for the new concept.

The store opens the same week Macy’s announced it would close 125 mall locations, lay off 2,000 employees and cut operating costs.

Market by Macy’s isn’t a replacement to the traditional stores however, but as Shechtman explained, a complement to them. She described it as a younger sibling.

Decorated with murals from local artists, and featuring products from Texas-based brands, Market features brand extensions not normally found in traditional stores.

All the furniture arranged around the store, is for sale. So are the plates you get your food on in the café if you like them.

Other companies have used North Texas to try new retail concepts.

J.C. Penney revamped a store in Hurst last year branded as Penney’s.

Amazon opened a brick and mortar store in Frisco called 4-star, featuring its highest rated and trending products.